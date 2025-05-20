2nd OIC-15 Ministerial Meeting Concludes With Tehran Declaration On AI Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 07:12 PM
The 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform concluded on Tuesday in Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran, with the unanimous adoption of the "Tehran Declaration" as a landmark document reaffirming the commitment of member states to work collectively towards the development and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The 2nd Ministerial Meeting of the OIC-15 Dialogue Platform concluded on Tuesday in Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran, with the unanimous adoption of the "Tehran Declaration" as a landmark document reaffirming the commitment of member states to work collectively towards the development and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Held under the theme “Trustworthy and Ethical Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Development”, the high-level meeting brought together delegations from Brunei Darussalam, Republic of Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Republic of Tunisia, Republic of Türkiye, and the State of Qatar.
The four-member delegation from COMSTECH was led by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, who emphasized AI's transformative potential in science, education, and economic development across the Muslim world.
Representing Pakistan’s Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Shakil Arshad, Director, attended the meeting.
The Tehran Declaration sets a comprehensive framework for cooperation in AI across OIC member states.
It outlines key focus areas such as advancing AI education and capacity building, promoting collaborative research and innovation, enhancing AI governance and ethical standards, strengthening public-private partnerships, and facilitating knowledge exchange and technology transfer.
It also calls for the development of AI-ready ecosystems and supports the mobility of talent through fellowships, internships, and globally benchmarked training programs.
The Declaration recognizes the role of entrepreneurship and investment in AI startups and advocates for structured innovation-focused forums across member countries.
The member states agreed to intensify joint efforts to address global challenges such as healthcare, food security, climate change, and water resource management through AI-driven solutions.
The Tehran Declaration is a strategic milestone in uniting OIC-15 countries under a shared vision to harness AI for inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainable development in the Islamic world.
Recent Stories
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..
99 suspects arrested last week
CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir
Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination
After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers
NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..
High-level meeting finalizes Muharram arrangements
Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for T20 series
FIA arrests 14 Agents for Cheating People Outside Gujranwala Passport Office
Diplomatic Team to strengthen global representation: Musadik Malik
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces40 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal42 seconds ago
-
99 suspects arrested last week43 seconds ago
-
CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir45 seconds ago
-
Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination47 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court26 minutes ago
-
CPO orders strict security for Chinese nationals26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner terms anti-polio drive as national responsibility, vows zero tolerance for negligence26 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife26 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson assures justice, support to accident victims36 minutes ago
-
Call, click or visit: ICT citizens get three ways to complain36 minutes ago
-
WASA restores major sewer line36 minutes ago