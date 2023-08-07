Open Menu

3-day Faculty Training Workshop Inaugurated In UAJK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A three-day Capacity Building Training Workshop Series, funded by the United States Government and administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), was inaugurated with a grand opening session at University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Monday.

The workshop is a collaborative effort between the University of Gujrat and USEFP. Distinguish guests, faculty members, and department heads, including Prof. Dr Zahid Yousuf, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Gujrat; Dr. Haroon Rashid, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, UAJK; Prof Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, chief librarian Dr. Sawera Mujeeb Shami, Head of the Department of Digital Media Dr. Shahida Khalique, Coordinator of the Department of Mass Communication UAJK Additional Registrar, University of Sardar Zafar Iqbal, graced the inaugural session with their presence.

The Primary objective of this training workshop was to equip faculty members of UAJK with innovative advancements and modern approaches in research and media, enabling them to offer students a fresh perspective and promote academic growth. Dr Zahid Yousuf, Dean of Social Sciences at the University of Guajrat, addressed the participants, emphasizing that the upcoming era will witness a convergence between digital media and teaching principles, making it more accessible for educators to guide students in meaningful ways.

He added that the implementation of this workshop will ensure that professors adeptly meet the demands of a digitally-driven future, providing effective education to students." Dean Faculty of Social Sciences at UAJK Dr. Haroon Rashid praised the workshop's organization, envisioning a promising future. He highlighted that faculty members will gain invaluable insights into various subjects, encompassing not only trends in digital communication but also other critical aspects, thereby fostering a comprehensive educational environment.

Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari chief librarian commended USEFP's program, deeming it a positive stride towards enhancing the quality of education. He underscored the significance of effectively utilizing modern technology to promote education�a theme further expounded upon by Prof. Dr. Sumera Mujeeb Shami, the workshop facilitator, during her session.

The workshop aims to equip participants with practical skills in utilizing cutting-edge technology to advance education. It provides a platform for knowledge exchange and mutual learning, fostering a collaborative environment that undoubtedly contributes to the growth and development of both participating institutions.

