Partly Cloudy, Hot Weather Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The local Met office has forecast very hot and dry to partly cloudy weather for the next 24 hours in the region.

The Met Office has forecast that Bahawalpur would face 46 as the highest maximum temperature on Friday.

The highest maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The very hot and dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

