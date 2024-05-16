Partly Cloudy, Hot Weather Forecast For City
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The local Met office has forecast very hot and dry to partly cloudy weather for the next 24 hours in the region.
The Met Office has forecast that Bahawalpur would face 46 as the highest maximum temperature on Friday.
The highest maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The very hot and dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..
NCRC delegation discusses out of school children issue with Sindh Education mini ..
PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP Bahawalpur leader calls on Khurshid Shah10 minutes ago
-
PM due in AJK today to meet leadership; visit Neelum-Jhelum power project1 hour ago
-
10 Pakistani firms take part in SIAL Canada int'l food show2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns "shocking" attack on Slovak PM2 hours ago
-
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibility: Minister11 hours ago
-
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister11 hours ago
-
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts11 hours ago
-
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project11 hours ago
-
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary12 hours ago
-
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in Quetta12 hours ago
-
PFA imposes fine on bakeries on expired items12 hours ago
-
Maritime Affairs Minister attends 16th Annual All Pakistan Chambers Presidents' Conference12 hours ago