Open Menu

3 Drug Peddlers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2023 | 06:37 PM

3 drug peddlers arrested

Gomal University police station on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered liquor, ice, hashish and weopens during the ongoing crackdown against narcotics

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Gomal University police station on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered liquor, ice, hashish and weopens during the ongoing crackdown against narcotics.

According to the details, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Gomal University police station Malik Sajid, during the ongoing operations raided various places in the area.

While action against the drug dealers three accused Muhammad Aqib son of Muhammad Younis resident of Jhok Qureshi, Mazhar Hussain son of Atta Muhammad resident of Mankira, Bhakkar and Rehmatullah son of Shah Alam resident of Kulachiwala were arrested and a total of 376 grams of ice, 522 grams of hashish, 6000 ml of alcohol and 12 bore gun with ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Shah Alam Bhakkar Gomal Criminals From

Recent Stories

SDA BoG approves allotment of plots to UoS employe ..

SDA BoG approves allotment of plots to UoS employees

5 minutes ago
 Minister for Excise & Taxation announces special c ..

Minister for Excise & Taxation announces special campaign against major tax evad ..

6 minutes ago
 274,994 doctors registered with PMDC

274,994 doctors registered with PMDC

6 minutes ago
 Over 90 countries confirm participation in third B ..

Over 90 countries confirm participation in third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

6 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal urges religious scholars to play role in ..

Dr Jamal urges religious scholars to play role in creating harmony among Muslims ..

6 minutes ago
 AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-jitsu Championship b ..

AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-jitsu Championship begins tomorrow in Dubai

13 minutes ago
Pakistan to host Asian Open Taekwondo C'ship in No ..

Pakistan to host Asian Open Taekwondo C'ship in November

5 minutes ago
 "Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program underway in 91 union c ..

"Ab Gaon Chamkenge" program underway in 91 union councils of Bahawalpur

20 minutes ago
 Secretary transport chairs meeting, discusses smog ..

Secretary transport chairs meeting, discusses smog, other issues

5 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market Rate in Pakistan 0 ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Jad ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council signs MoU with Jadwa Investment

29 minutes ago
 PRCS-GB Launches an awareness and cleanliness camp ..

PRCS-GB Launches an awareness and cleanliness campaign at the prominent tourist ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan