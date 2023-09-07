3 drug peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gomal University police station on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered liquor, ice, hashish and weopens during the ongoing crackdown against narcotics

According to the details, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Gomal University police station Malik Sajid, during the ongoing operations raided various places in the area.

While action against the drug dealers three accused Muhammad Aqib son of Muhammad Younis resident of Jhok Qureshi, Mazhar Hussain son of Atta Muhammad resident of Mankira, Bhakkar and Rehmatullah son of Shah Alam resident of Kulachiwala were arrested and a total of 376 grams of ice, 522 grams of hashish, 6000 ml of alcohol and 12 bore gun with ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.