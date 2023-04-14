3 drug pushers arrested, huge amount of drugs seized

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Jahanian Police Station in a crackdown against drug peddlers, arrested three inter-provincial drugs pushers and recovered three kgs and 800 gm of hashish from their possession.

A police spokesman here on Friday said that the recovery was made on a tip-off by a local informer.

The arrested accused were identified as Alam s/o Sher Khan, Imran s/o Raees and Zakiullah s/o Aurangzeb r/o Laki Marwat .

DPO Rana Umar said rooting out drug dealers was the first priority of his job. He said the drug pushers were held from Lakh Tibbi, Qaba Jahanian and Adda Pervaiz Walla after erecting a picket. He appreciated the performance of Jahanian Police Station for taking on time stern action against anti-social elements.

Further investigation was underway in that regard.