3 killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

At least three people died when a vehicle fell down on them at Kuchlak Bypass some 25 km away from Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :At least three people died when a vehicle fell down on them at Kuchlak Bypass some 25 km away from Quetta on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims whose identity could not be ascertained so far were sitting near the Bypass as a vehicle fell down on them after failing its break.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

On information, Levies force and other rescue team reached the site and shifted the bodies of victims to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.