3 nabbed, drugs recovered

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Police during a crackdown against drug dealers, arrested three drug peddlers and recovered huge amount of drugs from their possession.

Under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, the police were conducting successful operations against drug dealers throughout the district.

ASI Jamshed Khan police station Hazro recovered 1060 grams of hashish from arrested accused Muhammad Wasim of tehsil Hazro.

ASI Muhammad Arif of Pandigheb police station recovered 1250 grams of hashish from the accused Parvez Akhtar, a resident of Mahalla Deri Tehsil Pandigheb and recovered 160 grams of heroin from his possession.

SI Jan Muhammad police station New Airport recovered 1050 grams of hashish from the arrested accused Amir Shehzad, a resident of Chak Fattah Tehsil Fateh Jang.

The arrested accused were booked under Narcotics Act.