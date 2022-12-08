3 non-locals rounded up in Bhimber AJK for violating law during LG polls

At least three non-residents were arrested on the charges of violating the code of conduct and the law during local bodies elections in Bhimber district of Mirpur division, Azad Kashmir on Thursday.

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Dec, 2022 ):At least three non-residents were arrested on the charges of violating the code of conduct and the law during local bodies elections in Bhimber district of Mirpur division, Azad Kashmir on Thursday.

This was told by Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Shoukat Mahmood while briefing Senior Member AJK Election Commission Raja Farooq Niaz on the overall law and order situation in the division during his visit to the Central Control Room set up at the Divisional Commissioner office to monitor the overall arrangements for the 3rd phase of the local government elections in Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber.

He apprised Farooq Niaz that since there was a complete ban on the entry of unconcerned persons into the premises of the polling stations, the law enforcement institutions caught three non-residents for defying the law.

Additional Inspector General Police AJK Tahir Qureshi, DIG Police Mirpur Division Dr Khalid Mahmood Chauhan, DC Mirpur Chaudhry Amjad Iqbal, and other officials of the Mirpur division and district administration were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Senior Member AJK-EC, while talking to APP, expressed full satisfaction over the entire polling process in the third and last phase of the AJK civic polls in the Mirpur division.