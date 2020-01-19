3% quota for disables in OPF institutions to be ensured: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said that the government was taking practical steps for the prosperity and progress of the people especially old and disable persons .

Talking to media persons on Sunday, the provincial minister said that besides delivering wheel chairs, the government was making sure 3 percent quota for the disable persons in Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) institutions.

Ansar Majeed said that for protecting the rights of needy and deserving people, the government was taking strict action against the officers of grade 17 and above whom taking advantage of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and in this respect no compromise will be made.

The minister said that Health Cards have been delivered in 24 districts of Punjab adding that with reference to senior citizens, the PTI led government will carry on sequence of taking practical steps on priority basis. He added that senior citizens at the age of 65 or above will be given 50 to 100 percent concession in fares. He further said that the Federal government has decided that besides the pending cases of courts and the seniority cases will be notified within next 60 days.