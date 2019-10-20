3 suspects arrested from Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Police claimed to have arrest three suspects who wants disruption in the main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and shifted to unknown location for investigation.

According to the details, the main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(AS) was progressing on its route and the City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana was also with the procession for supervision of the security arrangements. When the procession reached near Fawara Chowk, CPO Faisal Rana received information regarding 03 suspects who were found involved in suspicious activities on the route of procession. The CPO immediately rushed towards the spot along with police force, got arrested the suspects and shifted them to an undisclosed location.

It has been told that the arrested suspects hail from Afghanistan and were sent for a large scale criminal activity in the main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

CPO Faisal Rana said that a joint investigation team, comprising of police and other law enforcement agencies will investigate the arrested persons and will analyze linkage of suspects with any proscribed organization, the mode through which they entered the procession and their motives. The Shia organizations, district peace committee and the traders community has commended CPO Faisal Rana for the timely action of police which protected the peace in Rawalpindi.