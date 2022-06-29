UrduPoint.com

336,000 Students To Be Given IT Training Under DLP

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 11:06 PM

336,000 students to be given IT training under DLP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday said that 336,000 students would be imparted training of information technology in first phase of Digital Literacy Program (DLP) of education department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday said that 336,000 students would be imparted training of information technology in first phase of Digital Literacy Program (DLP) of education department.

He was chairing a meeting on DLP that was also attended by Special Secretary Education, Director Information Technology and team of DLP.

Chairing the meeting, the minister said that students would be selected from 336 schools from 12 districts.

He said that master trainers have been trained to impart teachers with needed knowledge of digital course. He directed to select appropriate persons on temporary basis through Parents Teachers Council Talent Pool where trained staff is not available.

On this occasion, the meeting was briefed about schools selected for DLP and ongoing Smart school Program of Knowledge Platform and Hope-87 organization.

APP/mds/ P:mds/X:ftp/L:abk/E:abk/I:mzy P:16:41/X:16:43/L:16:45/E:16:456/29/2022 4:45:21 PM

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education From P

Recent Stories

Panelists concerned over growing water scarcity

Panelists concerned over growing water scarcity

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes 21 supplementary grants w ..

National Assembly passes 21 supplementary grants worth Rs Rs68.685 bln for FY 20 ..

2 minutes ago
 Peace Committee meets to review arrangements for E ..

Peace Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, Muharram-ul-Haram

3 minutes ago
 NATO leaders denounce Russia's 'appalling cruelty' ..

NATO leaders denounce Russia's 'appalling cruelty' in Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 Police arrested 16 accused, recovered arms

Police arrested 16 accused, recovered arms

5 minutes ago
 DG human rights met with labor minister

DG human rights met with labor minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.