336,000 students to be given IT training under DLP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday said that 336,000 students would be imparted training of information technology in first phase of Digital Literacy Program (DLP) of education department.

He was chairing a meeting on DLP that was also attended by Special Secretary Education, Director Information Technology and team of DLP.

Chairing the meeting, the minister said that students would be selected from 336 schools from 12 districts.

He said that master trainers have been trained to impart teachers with needed knowledge of digital course. He directed to select appropriate persons on temporary basis through Parents Teachers Council Talent Pool where trained staff is not available.

On this occasion, the meeting was briefed about schools selected for DLP and ongoing Smart school Program of Knowledge Platform and Hope-87 organization.

