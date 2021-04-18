UrduPoint.com
35 More Succumbed To Covid-19 In KP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

35 more succumbed to Covid-19 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The death toll from Coronavirus has reached to 2867 as 35 more people succumbed to Covid-19 during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Health department official said on Sunday.

He said that the total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 15,438 and1114 patients were recovered in last 24 hours. The number of people recovered from Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 89,353, the health department official added.

He said that 296 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Peshawar only and number of Covid positive cases were reached 42,335 in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the administration of the Khyber Teaching Hospital said that they have allocated 106 beds for corona patients in Peshawar. He said currently hundred of Covid patients were under treatment at a hospital and among them one patient was on ventilator.

The administration of the Hayatabad Medical Complex confirmed that it had a total of 60 ventilators and 38 ventilators were reserved for corona patients. The administration confirmed that they have 178 beds for corona patients while 148 corona patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

