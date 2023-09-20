35th birthday of Bilawal to be celebrated on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, is set to celebrate his 35th birthday nationwide on September 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, is set to celebrate his 35th birthday nationwide on September 21.

The PPP sources have confirmed that Chaudhry Aslam Gill, the President of PPP Lahore, will orchestrate a splendid birthday event at Alhamra Hall on Thursday.

The highlight of the celebration will be the cutting of a 35-pound birthday cake, accompanied by heartfelt prayers for the PPP leader's longevity. The event will witness the participation of the party's central, provincial, and district-level leadership, as well as its dedicated workers from across the country.