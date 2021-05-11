UrduPoint.com
396 SOPs Violators Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:39 PM

The police arrested 396 people on the charge of violating anti-corona SOPs in various parts of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The police arrested 396 people on the charge of violating anti-corona SOPs in various parts of Faisalabad.

Police said here on Tuesday that on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO), various teams were constituted to check implementation on corona SOPs and these teams nabbed 396 persons including 173 persons from Lyallpur division, 89 from Madina division, 66 from Iqbal division, 49 from Jaranwala division and 19 from Saddar division on charge of violating anti-corona SOPs by ignoring use of facemasks, social distance and smart lockdown.

The police registered separate cases while further investigation was underway, he added.

