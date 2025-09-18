4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast

At least four people were killed and one injured in a suicide attack at a taxi stand near the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) At least four people were killed and one injured in a suicide attack at a taxi stand near the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman on Thursday.

According to a private news channel and police, law enforcement agencies quickly reached the site and cordoned off the area.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.