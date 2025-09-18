Open Menu

4 Dead, One Injured In Chaman Suicide Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 10:28 PM

4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast

At least four people were killed and one injured in a suicide attack at a taxi stand near the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) At least four people were killed and one injured in a suicide attack at a taxi stand near the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman on Thursday.

According to a private news channel and police, law enforcement agencies quickly reached the site and cordoned off the area.

The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Recent Stories

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur ..

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur DHQ Hospital MS

29 seconds ago
 4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast

4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast

31 seconds ago
 ITP’s ‘Friends of Police’ delegation briefed ..

ITP’s ‘Friends of Police’ delegation briefed over APP’s news operations

32 seconds ago
 CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honou ..

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..

59 minutes ago
 Latest water flow data released for rivers & barra ..

Latest water flow data released for rivers & barrages in Sindh

33 seconds ago
 MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rov ..

MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2

1 hour ago
World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ conclud ..

World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Rangers seize over 3,000 kg of harmful betel nut i ..

Rangers seize over 3,000 kg of harmful betel nut in raid

34 seconds ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ..

Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties

15 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to ..

KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tou ..

15 minutes ago
 Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers� ..

Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner

1 hour ago
 Middle East urological conferenc explores digital ..

Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan