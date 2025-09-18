LHC Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants For Kasur DHQ Hospital MS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:28 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital, Kasur, after he failed to appear in a bail hearing despite repeated summons
Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq was hearing a bail petition filed by an accused in a murder case.
During the proceedings, the investigating officer of Mustafaabad police station appeared before the court, while the MS remained absent.
Expressing strong displeasure, the court remarked that the official’s repeated defiance of court orders could not be tolerated. The court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to arrest the MS and ensure his production before the court on September 19.
