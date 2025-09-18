Open Menu

LHC Issues Non-bailable Arrest Warrants For Kasur DHQ Hospital MS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 10:28 PM

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur DHQ Hospital MS

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital, Kasur, after he failed to appear in a bail hearing despite repeated summons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital, Kasur, after he failed to appear in a bail hearing despite repeated summons.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq was hearing a bail petition filed by an accused in a murder case.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer of Mustafaabad police station appeared before the court, while the MS remained absent.

Expressing strong displeasure, the court remarked that the official’s repeated defiance of court orders could not be tolerated. The court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned to arrest the MS and ensure his production before the court on September 19.

Recent Stories

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur ..

LHC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Kasur DHQ Hospital MS

27 seconds ago
 4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast

4 dead, one injured in Chaman suicide blast

29 seconds ago
 ITP’s ‘Friends of Police’ delegation briefed ..

ITP’s ‘Friends of Police’ delegation briefed over APP’s news operations

30 seconds ago
 CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honou ..

CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie Internationa ..

59 minutes ago
 Latest water flow data released for rivers & barra ..

Latest water flow data released for rivers & barrages in Sindh

31 seconds ago
 MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rov ..

MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 2

1 hour ago
World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ conclud ..

World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Rangers seize over 3,000 kg of harmful betel nut i ..

Rangers seize over 3,000 kg of harmful betel nut in raid

32 seconds ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ..

Ambassador Qureshi, EU official discuss bilateral ties

15 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to ..

KP Govt launches integrated cleanliness program to restore natural beauty of tou ..

15 minutes ago
 Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers� ..

Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner

1 hour ago
 Middle East urological conferenc explores digital ..

Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan