Latest water flow data released for rivers & barrages in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh Information Department on Thursday evening released the latest statistics on water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages across the province

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department on Thursday evening released the latest statistics on water inflow and outflow at rivers and barrages across the province.

The current water level showed a decreasing trend, with inflow at 485,185 cusecs and outflow at 456,964 cusecs in the Guddu Barrage.

In Sukkur Barrage, inflow was recorded at 538,310 cusecs, while outflow was at 486,730 cusecs.

In Kotri Barrage, inflow was at 315,676 cusecs, and outflow was at 295,931 cusecs recorded.

The Sindh Information Department regularly monitors and releases updates on the flood situation in Sindh, ensuring that all relevant institutions are prepared to take necessary actions.