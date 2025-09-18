ITP’s ‘Friends of Police’ delegation briefed over APP’s news operations

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 10:28 PM

A 15-member ‘Friends of Police’ delegation from Islamabad Traffic Police visited Associated Press of Pakistan’s (APP) headquarters here on Thursday, where it was briefed about the editorial operations of the state news agency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A 15-member ‘Friends of Police’ delegation from Islamabad Traffic Police visited Associated Press of Pakistan’s (APP) headquarters here on Thursday, where it was briefed about the editorial operations of the state news agency.

Headed by Station Director ITP FM Radio 92.4 & Director Special Initiatives Aisha Jamil, the delegation comprised students from various universities, who are currently undergoing internship at ITP as part of an initiative focused on awareness sessions, civic responsibility and road safety.

Managing Director APP Muhammad Asim Khichi during an interaction with the delegation highlighted APP’s pivotal role in promoting national narrative and countering misinformation in the digital age. Director News Shumaila Andleeb and Director urdu Service Abdul Hameed Tabassum were also present.

The MD APP mentioned APP’s extensive editorial network, which includes its headquarters in Islamabad, regional bureaus, stations, foreign correspondents and a wide pool of part-time correspondents across the country. He added that nearly 50 percent of the content published by leading national newspapers was sourced from APP.

He said APP was progressing as a dynamic news agency with a versatile approach of expanding beyond a text-only service to more digitalized forms including multimedia news, photo and visual services.

MD Khichi said APP had inked news exchange agreements with state-run news agencies of over 50 countries, which contributed towards strengthening Pakistan’s narrative at international level.

The delegation toured APP’s Central News Desk, Studios, and Data Centre, where students showed keen interest in the news operations.

