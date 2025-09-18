Rangers Seize Over 3,000 Kg Of Harmful Betel Nut In Raid
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:28 PM
Pakistan Rangers Sindh continued their crackdown against smuggling and seized more than 3,000 kilograms of harmful betel nut during a raid in the Punjabi Mohalla Bhimpura area of Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Rangers Sindh continued their crackdown against smuggling and seized more than 3,000 kilograms of harmful betel nut during a raid in the Punjabi Mohalla Bhimpura area of Karachi. The raid, conducted on a tip-off, also led to the arrest of factory workers involved in producing the hazardous substance. The seized consignment is worth millions of rupees.
According to a Rangers spokesperson, initial investigations revealed that the factory was being run by a man named Siddique Memon. The factory had previously been raided twice by Customs Enforcement, during which betel nut and chemicals were confiscated, and the case is still pending in court.
The spokesperson added that the crackdown against smuggling will continue until it is completely eliminated. The arrested suspects, along with the seized betel nut, have been handed over to Customs Enforcement for further legal action.
