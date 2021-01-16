UrduPoint.com
4 Die, Seven Injured After Group Of Men Opened Fire At Rawalpindi

Sat 16th January 2021

4 die, seven injured after group of men opened fire at Rawalpindi

Four people were killed and seven women sustained critical injuries after a group of men opened fire at their relatives for stopping them from blocking the road in Rawalpindi's Kallar Syedan tehsil on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Four people were killed and seven women sustained critical injuries after a group of men opened fire at their relatives for stopping them from blocking the road in Rawalpindi's Kallar Syedan tehsil on Saturday.

The attackers wanted to build a wall near their paternal uncle's house in Samut village, a private news channel reported.

The deceased were identified as Safoora, Ansar Iqbal and Rafiqa and Muhammad Zareen. Seven women were injured and shifted to DHQ Hospital.

Safoora's son Afzaal said the men opened fire simply because they told them not to block the way. He identified attackers as Salamat, Asad, Nasir and Asif. They fled the scene after the attack.

Operations SSP Rana Shoaib said they have formed a police team to search to the suspects and bring them to justice.

