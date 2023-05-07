4-member gang busted, arms recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The district police have busted a gang namely Shamoon gang involved in dacoity and robbery incidents and arrested its four members including the ring leader.

According to a spokesperson, SHO Muradpur police station Inspector Mian Abdul Razzaq, along with a police team, traced the gang and arrested its members.

The police recovered six motorcycles, Rs 350,000 in cash, mobile-phones and weapons from the gangsters.

The accused confessed to dozens of robberies in different areas of Kotli Loharan, Headmarala and Muradpur police stations. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.