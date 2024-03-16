Open Menu

4 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2024 | 09:30 PM

4 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 4 plots in various colonies on charge of their illegal commercial use.

A spokesman for the FDA said here on Saturday that plot holders were bound to seek prior approval from the authority for construction of any type on their plots as well as their commercial use but during checking the FDA teams found that owners of Plot No.39, 40 and 42 in Gulshan Colony and Plot No.

129-A in Gulfishan Colony making illegal constructions on their plots and started their use for commercial purposes without paying its fee.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed these four plots immediately while further action against their owners was under progress.

Meanwhile, the FDA team also sealed central office of an unapproved housing scheme Grand City on charge of their illegal advertisement campaign while further action against its developer was under progress, he added.

