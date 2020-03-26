Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that use of modern technology to deliver more than forty facilities at the doorsteps of the masses was practical proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a people-friendly government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that use of modern technology to deliver more than forty facilities at the doorsteps of the masses was practical proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a people-friendly government.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that the prime objective of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to create an effective and dynamic system based on public service.

She said that launch of a a unique app by the PM was poised to enhance citizens' access to the latest technology.

This app, she added, would help citizens find ways to solve their problems at their homes.

By using this unique app, the people would not have to visit government offices, they would be able to contact the concerned departments online to meet their needs.

The entire nation has to be united to tackle the challenge of the coronavirus, and everyone should play a responsible role at this difficult time, she stressed.

With the use of this app, citizens will be able to report to the authorities if any medical store or pharmacy was selling masks at expensive rates, she added.

This app will help promote coordination and cooperation among all relevant organizations, she remarked.

In addition the app includes e-policing, emergency services, domicile, ID card, land revenue record, arms licenses, registration of vehicles, payment of token taxes, issuance of birth and death certificates and various other facilities.