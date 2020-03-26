UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

40 Facilities At Doorsteps, PM's Vision To Maximize Tech For Social Benefit: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

40 facilities at doorsteps, PM's vision to maximize tech for social benefit: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that use of modern technology to deliver more than forty facilities at the doorsteps of the masses was practical proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a people-friendly government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that use of modern technology to deliver more than forty facilities at the doorsteps of the masses was practical proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of a people-friendly government.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said that the prime objective of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to create an effective and dynamic system based on public service.

She said that launch of a a unique app by the PM was poised to enhance citizens' access to the latest technology.

This app, she added, would help citizens find ways to solve their problems at their homes.

By using this unique app, the people would not have to visit government offices, they would be able to contact the concerned departments online to meet their needs.

The entire nation has to be united to tackle the challenge of the coronavirus, and everyone should play a responsible role at this difficult time, she stressed.

With the use of this app, citizens will be able to report to the authorities if any medical store or pharmacy was selling masks at expensive rates, she added.

This app will help promote coordination and cooperation among all relevant organizations, she remarked.

In addition the app includes e-policing, emergency services, domicile, ID card, land revenue record, arms licenses, registration of vehicles, payment of token taxes, issuance of birth and death certificates and various other facilities.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Vehicles All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkey adds 687 MW of installed wind capacity in 2 ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea to Deny Entry to Travelers Without Quarant ..

2 minutes ago

Two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq militar ..

2 minutes ago

Suspect held during search operation

2 minutes ago

KP Govt playing key role in combating COVID-19: CM ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee to Detect Online F ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.