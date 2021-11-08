40 sugar fair-price shops set up in capital

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has established around 40 sugar-fair price shops to ensure sale of commodity at government notifed rates in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has established around 40 sugar-fair price shops to ensure sale of commodity at government notifed rates in the Federal capital.

"The consumers can buy the commodity Rs 90 per kilograms available at the shops set up in rural as well as urban areas across the city," said additional deputy commissioner (general) Rana Waqas.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said, the city had a�demand of 3200 metric tons of sugar and there was a sufficient stock to cater the need of Islamabad residents.

The commodity was also available at Sunday Bazaars for the convenience of the buyers, he added.

Waqas said the civil administration had constituted teams, headed by assistant commissioners to take actions against the shopkeepers involved in selling of sugar at exorbitant rates.

To a query, he said ministry of industries and production regulated the prices of sugar and ghee while the Islamabad Capital Territory administration could only ensure its sale at controlled rates.

There was no sugar mill present in the jurisdiction of Islamabad while the godown of wholeseller were being inspected to check the hoarding, he said in response to another query.

The fair price shops/stalls included Liaquat Traders, Near Lal Mosque G-6/1, Chaudhry Traders, G-7, Madina Rice Traders, Shoukat Abbasi Traders, G-9 Markaz, Al-Khair Traders, G-11 Markaz, AB Mart , Alpha Cash n Carry, Abbasi Grocers, Banigalla Store, Banigalla, Wasim Traders, Golra Sharif, Ajmed Traders, Jhangi Syedan, Umer Jameel Karyana Store Sangjani, Ameer Hamza Traders, Dhoke Jillani Barakahu, Sargodha Cash n Carry, Simmly Dam Road, Barakahu, Abdul Rasheed, Bari Imam, Sahi Traders, Sohan, Bismillah General Store, Lethrar Road, Tariq General store, Chirah, Happy Departmental Store, I-8/1, Best Price Cash n Carry, Phase 1 Pakistan Town, Malik traders, I&T Center G-10/, barkaat mart, G-13/1, Universal Traders, Tipu Market G-8/3, Zahid Karyana Store, Bari Imam, Safeway General Store, I-10 Markaz,Lasani Traders, Naseerabad Bazar, H-13, Save Mart, ghouri Town, Sasta Ramzan Bazar G-7/2, Two stalls in Sasta Ramzan Bazar Taramri, Chaudhry Cash n Carry, Dak Khana Stop, Tarlai, Zahid General Store, Bari Imam, Bismillah General Store, Tipu Market, G-8/3, Bismillah General Store, F-10 Markaz, Al-Rehan Super Store, tariq Market F-10/2, Jabbar General Store, Bhatti Market G-10/3, Day n Night Store, G-10 Markaz, Souda Salf Store, F-11 Markaz and Stall No. 195-D, Itwar Bazar, H-9.

