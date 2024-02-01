41 Candidates Contesting General Elections for PP-6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) 41 candidates including 33 independents are contesting general elections scheduled for February 8 while total 295,966 registered voters including 154,831 male and 141,135 female will use their right to vote in PP-6 constituency.

According to details, all arrangements had been finalized by the administration for the general elections for the constituency, PP-6.

Murree district administration had finalized administrative measures including security arrangements to maintain law and order.

Total 235 polling stations, including 37 each will be set up for male and female voters while 161 will be combined.

There will be total 588 booths in Murree-Kotli constituency.

Under the polling scheme of PP-6, there are 235 presiding officers with 1176 assistant presiding officers.

The Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbass Sherazi had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the general elections as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

All possible facilities should be provided to the voters for smooth polling and all the activities should strictly be monitored.