Open Menu

41 Candidates Contesting General Elections For PP-6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

41 Candidates Contesting General Elections for PP-6

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) 41 candidates including 33 independents are contesting general elections scheduled for February 8 while total 295,966 registered voters including 154,831 male and 141,135 female will use their right to vote in PP-6 constituency.

According to details, all arrangements had been finalized by the administration for the general elections for the constituency, PP-6.

Murree district administration had finalized administrative measures including security arrangements to maintain law and order.

Total 235 polling stations, including 37 each will be set up for male and female voters while 161 will be combined.

There will be total 588 booths in Murree-Kotli constituency.

Under the polling scheme of PP-6, there are 235 presiding officers with 1176 assistant presiding officers.

The Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbass Sherazi had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the general elections as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

All possible facilities should be provided to the voters for smooth polling and all the activities should strictly be monitored.

Related Topics

Pakistan Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan Murree Vote Male February All PP-6

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

35 minutes ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

2 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

2 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

3 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

3 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

7 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

16 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

16 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan