5 children hospitalized for suffocation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Five children of a family were hospitalized due to suffocation in the Sammundri police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a family had lighted a fire in their house to beat the cold but the fire caused suffocation.

As a result, five children of the family, including Zinasha, 18, daughter of Ghulam Muhammad, her sisters Aliya, 15, Eman Fatima, 10, brother Abdullah, 7, and cousin Meerab, 7, daughter of Sadeer, started feeling dizziness. Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital