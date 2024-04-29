5 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The police here on Monday arrested two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 5 stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown.

According to police spokesman, Race Course police conducted raid and held motorbike lifters who were identified as Javed and Zubair and recovered weapons also.

The police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

The SP Potohar commended police team and said that the accused will presented in the court with solid evidence.