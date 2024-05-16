Govt Committed To Improve Citizens' Health Status
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath on Thursday congratulated the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP) on unveiling its Third-Party Validation Report.
Addressing the ceremony, he said that the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination and Federal Sehat Sahulat program was committed to improving citizens' health status and ensuring program continuity for every single citizen of Pakistan.
The report, done by the Health Services Academy, Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan and Ms. Kinz ul Eman, presented the TPV report which highlighted significant strides in enhancing access to quality healthcare services and reducing out-of-pocket expenses for beneficiary families.
Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmad commended the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sehat Sahulat Program, and implementation partners State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan and NADRA.
He also acknowledged technical support from GIZ, Pakistan, and WHO in realizing the vision of Health for all.
He said that the Sehat Sahulat Program has revolutionized the healthcare landscape in Pakistan.
Nadeem Mahbub, Federal Health Secretary, commended the Sehat Sahulat Program for enhancing the healthcare service delivery of the population and reducing out-of-pocket expenditures for inpatient care.
He invited everyone to join this noble endeavor, emphasizing that collective efforts can pave the way for a healthier future for every Pakistani citizen.
Muhammad Arshad, CEO of the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP), expressed gratitude to the government of Pakistan for their unwavering support.
He said tht despite challenges, the program has made significant strides towards Universal Health Coverage for citizens.
He said that the team remains committed to enhancing quality healthcare delivery through institutionalization, aiming for ‘Health for All’.
Dr. Luo Dapeng, WHO Representative in Pakistan, lauded the SSP’s alignment with global health goals and reaffirms WHO’s support for Pakistan’s journey toward UHC.
Representatives from the provincial governments and international partners, including WHO, GIZ, and the World Bank, acknowledge the program’s impact in the reduction of out-of-pocket expenditure and underscore the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable healthcare solutions.
