500-kg Spurious Fennel, 230-kg Fake Black Pepper Discarded

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

500-kg spurious fennel, 230-kg fake black pepper discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has seized more than 500 kilograms (kgs) of spurious fennel (saunf) and 130-kg black pepper (kali mirch) from a factory and discarded it besides confiscating entire material of fennel and pepper preparation factories.

A spokesman said here on Monday the PFA team conducted raids in Sitara Colony and Rasheed Abad Jhang Road area where fake fennel and black pepper were being prepared and seized large quantity of the fake products.

The teams also sealed premises of both factories after confiscating 450-kg plaster of Paris, 300-kg white balls, 50-kg unhygienic and poor quality jaggery (gur), 40-kg black pepper, white flour, colors, mixing machines and other material from the spot.

Owners of both factories were also rounded up from the spot and handed over to the area police. The police started investigation after registering separate cases against them, spokesman added.

