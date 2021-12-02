UrduPoint.com

556 Booked By PHP Over Violations In Nov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:30 PM

556 booked by PHP over violations in Nov

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) got registered FIRs against 556 violators during the last month of November.

According to PHP spokesman Rauf Gilani, the PHP officials under the supervision of SP Multan Region Huma Naseeb ensuring all possible efforts to provide safe travelling to masses on highways.

He said that the officials were not only providing help to road users in emergencies but also taking strict action against criminals.

He said that the PHP officials got registered FIRs against 41 drivers for using LPG and sub-standard cylinders. The officials also recovered 339 litre liquor and 968 grams Hashish from 35 drug peddlers during the last month.

Rauf added that eleven illegal weapon holders were also booked besides, recovering one Kalashnikov, one gun, six pistols and rounds from their possession.

The PHP officials also apprehended 12 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes while 409 drivers have also been booked on over speeding and other violations in the last month.

On the other hand, eight lost kids have also been reunited with their families by the PHP officials across the region.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, SP PHP Huma Naseeb said that safety of road users was top priority and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Related Topics

Multan LPG Police Punjab Road Robbery Philippine Peso November Criminals All From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit argum ..

ECP gives Faisal Vawda last chance to submit arguments in disqualification case

19 minutes ago
 Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations ..

Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations With US in Doha

7 minutes ago
 Tennis stars back 'bold' WTA move to suspend China ..

Tennis stars back 'bold' WTA move to suspend China events over Peng

7 minutes ago
 Three arrested for cattle theft in faisalabad

Three arrested for cattle theft in faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 5,439 new COVID-19 infections, 49 ..

Malaysia reports 5,439 new COVID-19 infections, 49 more deaths

8 minutes ago
 China decries WTA move to suspends tournaments in ..

China decries WTA move to suspends tournaments in country

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.