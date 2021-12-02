556 booked by PHP over violations in Nov

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) got registered FIRs against 556 violators during the last month of November.

According to PHP spokesman Rauf Gilani, the PHP officials under the supervision of SP Multan Region Huma Naseeb ensuring all possible efforts to provide safe travelling to masses on highways.

He said that the officials were not only providing help to road users in emergencies but also taking strict action against criminals.

He said that the PHP officials got registered FIRs against 41 drivers for using LPG and sub-standard cylinders. The officials also recovered 339 litre liquor and 968 grams Hashish from 35 drug peddlers during the last month.

Rauf added that eleven illegal weapon holders were also booked besides, recovering one Kalashnikov, one gun, six pistols and rounds from their possession.

The PHP officials also apprehended 12 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes while 409 drivers have also been booked on over speeding and other violations in the last month.

On the other hand, eight lost kids have also been reunited with their families by the PHP officials across the region.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, SP PHP Huma Naseeb said that safety of road users was top priority and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.