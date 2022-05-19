UrduPoint.com

59 Shopkeepers Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 07:58 PM

59 shopkeepers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fines amounting to Rs 99,000/- on 59 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected 811 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 59 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs. 99,000 and warned of sending the profiteers behind the bars if they did not give up the malpractice.

