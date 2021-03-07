UrduPoint.com
6 Cops Awarded For Bravery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

6 cops awarded for bravery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry has awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to six police officers and officials who took part in an encounter with dacoits in Sammundri.

A police spokesman said that Dolphin jawans had arrested four dacoits after an exchange of fire with them.

They were identified as Bilal Haidar of Lorry Adda Boley Di Jhuggi, Muhammad Aman Aslam of Chak No 243-RB Roshan Wala Faisalabad, Umar Sajjad of Chak No 466-GB and Ali Haidar of Khannuana Jhall Faisalabad.

In recognition of bravery of the Dolphin force, the CPO awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to six police officials including Inspector Abid in-charge Dolphin force, SHO City Sammundri police station Sub-Inspector Tariq Ameer, Dolphin jawans -- Muhammad Waqas (head constable), Muhammad Musaddaq (constable), Abdullah (constable) and Muhammad Waleed (constable), the spokesman said.

