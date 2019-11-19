6 dead in bus, Pickup collision in Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Six persons died on the spot while ten others sustained serious injuries after a speeding passenger bus hit a pickup van near Muzaffargarh area of Rohilawali on early Tuesday morning.

Rescue officials said, the speedy passenger bus rammed into the pickup and overturned onto it due to forceful collision, in result killing six passengers and injuring ten other.

Police and rescue teams reached at the spot after getting information about the mishap and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh, ptv reported.

Police said the accident occurred due to over speeding by the both drivers.