60 criminals arrested in one day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 60 criminals including 2 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

According to police spokesman here on Wednesday the police arrested 18 drug traffickers and recovered 6.

640 kilograms Chars, 20 kg Bhang and 178 liter Liquor from their possession besides nabbing 19 gamblers along with Rs.13220/-.

The police also arrested 15 illicit weapon holders and recovered 13 pistols, 2 rifles and one gunfrom their possession besides nabbing 6 kite dealers along with 990 kites and 6 bundles of stringduring this period.