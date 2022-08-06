6,000 cops deployed in Rawalpindi for security of Muharram processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police have deployed over 6,000 cops to provide security cover to 447 processions and 1925 Majlis to be held in various parts of the city from 6th-10th Muharram.

According to the police spokesman, Rawalpindi Police has made special managements to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.

During Muharram, more than 2,000 volunteers would perform duties along with officers and volunteers of the district police, ladies police, elite force, traffic police and dolphin force, he added.

He said special arrangements had been made for the training of volunteers whereas officers and officials from Punjab Highway Patrol and Punjab Constabulary would also perform security duties.

Although, the senior officers were ensuring security arrangements by reviewing the routes of the processions, the personnel were also being briefed in advance to manage the routes' security arrangements, he added.

Moreover, prohibition on display of weapons and use of loudspeakers would be ensured by the security personnel. "No person will be allowed to enter processions and meetings without checking. More than 1,000 traffic police officers will perform their duties to ensure traffic arrangements," the spokesman said.

He further said special monitoring was also being carried out on social media, whereas action would be taken against those who would post content inciting religious and communal hatred.

Law and order, peace and unity were being ensured in collaboration with Ulemas and District Peace Committee and Anjuman Tajran during Muharram-ul-Haram, the spokesman added.