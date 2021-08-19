6133 policemen performed duty for Ashura procession security in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sindh police Thursday deployed over 6133 policemen and mobilized 153 vehicles to provide security to the main Ashura Muharram procession taken out at 8.40 am from Nishtar Park here.

This was disclosed by IG Police Mushtaq Maher while briefing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CPO on Thursday.

The CM was accompanied by Minister Information Saeed Ghani and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

The chief minister was told that the Muharram procession started from Nishtar Park.

Its route was Guru Mandar, M.A Jinnah Road, Sadar Dawakhana, Empress Market, regal Chowk, Tibet Center where Nimaze-e-Zohrain was offered at 1.30pm and then the procession continued to move towards Denso Hall, Bolton Market, Plastic Market and Terminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah at 6 pm.

The IG said that on the route of the main procession 15 sensitive points were identified, including business Recorder Road at Patel Para, Guru Mandar, Numaish, Britto Road, Lines area, Sadar Dawakhana, Empress Market, Singer Chowk, Tibet Center, Light House, Merewether Tower, Lee Market, Tower, Hussainain Iranian and Native Jetty. Keeping in view the sensitivity of the procession route the deployment of police was made.

Adl IG Karachi Imran yakoob said that overall, 6,133 policemen were deployed right from the starting, at sensitive spots and at the termination points.

He said that the total police deployed on the procession was actually 6722, including 1022 traffic police.

The IG police told the CM that Pakistan Army deployed nine Coys, 4100 Rangers and seven platoons of Frontier Constabulary.

The IG police said that keeping in view the potential threats, walk through gates and passes in the parking areas were issued.

He added that the procession was monitored through 331 CCTV cameras installed at 82 locations. Monitoring was made through 80 Pan, Tilt, Zoom (PTZ) cameras and 251 fixed cameras connected with the Command and Control Center (CC&C) at CPO.

The chief minister was also told that facial recognition cameras were integrated with the main database installed at Nishtar Park, radio Pakistan and light house.

The police have installed a Neoface watch software which has the ability to recognize faces from video and pictures.

The IG police told the CM that ANPR cameras have been installed to recognize number plates automatically.

The chief minister directed IG Police and Adl IG Karachi to keep deployment of police till the mourners return to their respective homes.

The chief minister visited the Command-and-Control Center of the CPO and monitored the movement of the procession which was near the termination point. Through CCT the chief minister was shown the policemen deployed on the rooftops of the building located along the route of the procession.

Earlier, the chief minister took an aerial view of the procession to monitor the movement of the jaloos and security arrangements.

The chief minister appreciated the provincial police, rangers and Pak army for developing fool-proof security arrangements with close coordination.