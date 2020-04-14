UrduPoint.com
7 BISP Cash Centres Purposes For NA 53

Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Under the supervision of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ali Nawaz Awan, seven BISP cash centres have been purposed for NA 53 Islamabad.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the details of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) centres is including Post Graduate College for Men H-9 Islamabad is declared as BISP Centre with Khalid Wazir (03335131981) and Malik Kamran,(03009800058) as focal person.

While, Islamabad Model school No3 (1-5) G-9/2 with focal person Jallal bachlani (03348888868) sports complex with Jamal butt (03145207770) as focal person.

Another centre is Yaseen Shaheed Model School for boys (1-5), sohan with focal person Riad khan (03335165135). Islamabad Model Collage for Girls Bara Kahu is also proposed BISP centre and its focal persons are Saleem Afridi (03335906568) and Hamid (03349005353). Another BISP centre is Islamabad Model School for Boys, Noorpur shahan (1t-10) Barimain with Shahid Mustafa (0347 7867860) and Owais Abbasi (0342 2220004) as focal persons.

Union Council Office one Said Pur is also BISP Centre with focal person, Ijaz (0334 5292516).

