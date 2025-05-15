7 held with 90 litres of liquor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The police on Thursday carried out operations against liquor suppliers in different areas of the district and

took seven accused into custody.

About 90 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.