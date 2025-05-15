7 Held With 90 Litres Of Liquor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 07:41 PM
The police on Thursday carried out operations against liquor suppliers in different areas of the district and
took seven accused into custody
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The police on Thursday carried out operations against liquor suppliers in different areas of the district and
took seven accused into custody.
About 90 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator ..
Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree
7 held with 90 litres of liquor
Housing Minister chairs 59th BOD's meeting of PHA Foundation
Naval chief visits CMH pays tribute to injured troops of operation Bunyan um-Mar ..
2 killed in road accident in Karachi
Health sector witnessing historic reforms under CM: Khawaja Salman
PIC orders OGDCL to make public CSR fund details
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral releases 6 prisoners ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews medical equipment procurem ..
Govt empowering youth for brighter tomorrow; Fahad Shahbaz
182 gangs busted, 4,336 POs held in 2025 so far
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree2 minutes ago
-
7 held with 90 litres of liquor2 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister chairs 59th BOD's meeting of PHA Foundation57 seconds ago
-
Naval chief visits CMH pays tribute to injured troops of operation Bunyan um-Marsoos8 minutes ago
-
2 killed in road accident in Karachi8 minutes ago
-
Health sector witnessing historic reforms under CM: Khawaja Salman8 minutes ago
-
PIC orders OGDCL to make public CSR fund details8 minutes ago
-
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral releases 6 prisoners from central jail8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews medical equipment procurement for Sahiwal Inst ..8 minutes ago
-
Govt empowering youth for brighter tomorrow; Fahad Shahbaz8 minutes ago
-
182 gangs busted, 4,336 POs held in 2025 so far8 minutes ago
-
PIC rejects reports of negligence in blood screening17 minutes ago