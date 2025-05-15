Nusuk Cards Mandatory For Entry Into Haram As Per Saudi Authorities: Coordinator Makkah
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 07:41 PM
As the Saudi authorities have declared Nusuk Cards mandatory for entry into Haram Sharif (the Grand Mosque), the Pakistan Hajj Mission has initiated a streamlined process for the immediate issuance of Nusuk Cards to all intending pilgrims soon after their arrival at residential buildings here
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) As the Saudi authorities have declared Nusuk Cards mandatory for entry into Haram Sharif (the Grand Mosque), the Pakistan Hajj Mission has initiated a streamlined process for the immediate issuance of Nusuk Cards to all intending pilgrims soon after their arrival at residential buildings here.
“Possession of the Nusuk Card is a mandatory requirement for entering Haram Sharif, and without it, pilgrims are not being allowed to access the sacred premises,” Coordinator Makkah, Zulfiqar Khan, told APP on Thursday.
He said that in the past, the Nusuk Card was mandatory only for the five key days of Hajj in Mashair, from 8th to 12th of Zilhaj.
Zulfiqar Khan said that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah notified a few days ago that without a Nusuk Card, no pilgrim will be allowed to enter Haram Sharif (Grand Mosque).
In compliance with these instructions from the Saudi authorities, the Pakistan Hajj Mission has taken urgent and pragmatic steps to ensure every pilgrim receives their Nusuk Card shortly after checking into their accommodations, said the Coordinator Makkah.
He said that special desks have been set up at every building in which pilgrims are residing so that they can receive their Nusuk Cards within five minutes of arrival.
“These steps have been taken on an emergency basis so that pilgrims can easily perform Umrah and other rituals. This initiative will help ensure that no pilgrim faces unnecessary delays or difficulties in fulfilling their Islamic obligations,” said Khan.
“We are committed to making their spiritual journey as smooth and dignified as possible”, he remarked.
He said that all intending pilgrims in Makkah, except for seven, have received their Nusuk Cards, and the remaining will receive their cards today. “All this has been possible due to timely coordination with our Tawafa company, Al-Rajhi,” he added.
To a question, Zulfiqar said that approximately 20,000 intending pilgrims have arrived in Makkah so far adding that previously, Nusuk Cards were distributed just two to three days prior to the commencement of Hajj.
The Coordinator also informed that a complaint helpline has already been set up to promptly address pilgrim grievances. “The helpline is operating round the clock,” he added.
Zulfiqar Khan said pilgrims can register their complaints through the Pak Hajj App, WhatsApp numbers +923700037425 and +923700037427, and toll-free numbers 8002450028 and 800245002829.
Regarding complaints about food, transport, and accommodation, the Coordinator Makkah told this agency that 481 complaints have been received so far. Of these, 213 have been resolved, seven remain unresolved, 86 were found invalid while four have been referred to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and 178 are currently under process.
He said that complaints are being addressed on a priority basis to ensure that the Hajj experience is smooth and hassle-free as possible.
We have received a positive feedback from pilgrims regarding food, transport, and accommodation, which is a good omen, he added.
