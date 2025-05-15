Naval chief visits CMH pays tribute to injured troops of operation Bunyan um-Marsoos

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi to inquire about the well-being of soldiers and civilians injured during Operation Bunyan um-Marsoos.

During the visit, the Naval Chief personally interacted with each injured individual and paid tribute to their unwavering bravery, indomitable spirit, and steadfast commitment to duty, said a news release issued by the Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy) on Thursday.

While speaking with the injured, Admiral Naveed Ashraf emphasised the unified resolve of the nation and the armed forces, affirming that any future misadventure by the adversary will be met with the same determination and vigour.