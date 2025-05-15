182 gangs busted, 4,336 POs held in 2025 so far

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The police busted 182 criminal gangs and arrested 4,336 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad region during 2025 so far.

Police Spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Thursday that the police busted out 182 criminal gangs by arresting its 482 activie members involved in 1,510 cases.

The police recovered 34 stolen vehicles, 754 motorcycles, 63 tolas gold jewelry, 180 mobile phones, 216 cattle and cash of Rs.131 million, he added.

He said that the efforts to combat drug dealers were also intensified with the arrest of 2,795 drug traffickers and 1,008 kg hashish, 22 kg of ice, 180 kg heroin, 202 kg opium and 35,009 liters liquor were seized from their possession.

During crackdown against illegal weapons, the police nabbed 2,363 accused along with 1,942 pistols, 15 revolvers, 202 shotguns, 61 Kalashnikovs, 142 rifles and 8,343 rounds of ammunition, he added.

He said that the police also arrested 4336 proclaimed offenders including 1,206 POs of category-A and 3,130 POs of category-B. These arrests were part of a broader strategy to dismantle street crime networks and reduce incidents of robbery, theft and other violent crimes, he added.