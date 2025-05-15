182 Gangs Busted, 4,336 POs Held In 2025 So Far
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 07:35 PM
The police busted 182 criminal gangs and arrested 4,336 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad region during 2025 so far
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The police busted 182 criminal gangs and arrested 4,336 proclaimed offenders (POs) from Faisalabad region during 2025 so far.
Police Spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Thursday that the police busted out 182 criminal gangs by arresting its 482 activie members involved in 1,510 cases.
The police recovered 34 stolen vehicles, 754 motorcycles, 63 tolas gold jewelry, 180 mobile phones, 216 cattle and cash of Rs.131 million, he added.
He said that the efforts to combat drug dealers were also intensified with the arrest of 2,795 drug traffickers and 1,008 kg hashish, 22 kg of ice, 180 kg heroin, 202 kg opium and 35,009 liters liquor were seized from their possession.
During crackdown against illegal weapons, the police nabbed 2,363 accused along with 1,942 pistols, 15 revolvers, 202 shotguns, 61 Kalashnikovs, 142 rifles and 8,343 rounds of ammunition, he added.
He said that the police also arrested 4336 proclaimed offenders including 1,206 POs of category-A and 3,130 POs of category-B. These arrests were part of a broader strategy to dismantle street crime networks and reduce incidents of robbery, theft and other violent crimes, he added.
Recent Stories
Naval chief visits CMH pays tribute to injured troops of operation Bunyan um-Mar ..
2 killed in road accident in Karachi
Health sector witnessing historic reforms under CM: Khawaja Salman
PIC orders OGDCL to make public CSR fund details
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral releases 6 prisoners ..
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews medical equipment procurem ..
Govt empowering youth for brighter tomorrow; Fahad Shahbaz
182 gangs busted, 4,336 POs held in 2025 so far
PIC rejects reports of negligence in blood screening
Govt's tariff rationalization policy to make economy efficient, achieve producti ..
Introductory meeting of PPF held in KP Assembly
Muhammad Waseem to lead UAE in two-match T20I series against Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naval chief visits CMH pays tribute to injured troops of operation Bunyan um-Marsoos4 minutes ago
-
2 killed in road accident in Karachi4 minutes ago
-
Health sector witnessing historic reforms under CM: Khawaja Salman4 minutes ago
-
PIC orders OGDCL to make public CSR fund details4 minutes ago
-
Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral releases 6 prisoners from central jail3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews medical equipment procurement for Sahiwal Inst ..3 minutes ago
-
Govt empowering youth for brighter tomorrow; Fahad Shahbaz4 minutes ago
-
182 gangs busted, 4,336 POs held in 2025 so far4 minutes ago
-
PIC rejects reports of negligence in blood screening12 minutes ago
-
Ulemas approve Quran app, back armed forces, declare Friday as ‘Day of Gratitude’39 minutes ago
-
Parvez Elahi granted one-time exemption on medical grounds39 minutes ago
-
Five reports laid before Senate39 minutes ago