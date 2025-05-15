Health sector witnessing historic reforms under CM: Khawaja Salman

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stated on Thursday that transformative and historic steps were being taken in the health sector under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stated on Thursday that transformative and historic steps were being taken in the health sector under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He was addressing the 95th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) held here on Thursday. The board approved the minutes of the 94th meeting and conducted a detailed review of three flagship health programmes. The meeting was informed that over 3,900 children have undergone heart surgeries in 6 government and 11 private hospitals under Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program. More than 250,000 dialysis procedures have been performed under Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program. Free kidney, liver, bone marrow, corneal, and cochlear transplants are provided through 14 private and 4 government hospitals for renal transplants, 2 private and 2 government hospitals for liver transplants, 2 for bone marrow transplants, and 5 for cochlear transplants under the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program.

The minister stated that these programs have delivered free treatment worth billions of rupees, ensuring care for patients unable to afford costly procedures. The Punjab government is maintaining 100 per cent transparency and continuously improving these initiatives. He emphasized that the programs were launched to serve the underprivileged and align with CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of accessible healthcare.

The minister directed hospitals to prioritize patient convenience and address issues promptly. Improvements are also being made to the health insurance model to enhance service delivery.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Azmat Mahmood Khan (via video link), CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz, Dr. Zahid Pervez, Parveen Agha, Director PITB Nousheen Fayyaz, Additional Secretary Finance Bilal Ahmed, Dr. Adnan Khan (via video link), and Member Health P&D Shafaat Ali (via video link).