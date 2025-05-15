Govt empowering youth for brighter tomorrow; Fahad Shahbaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) In a significant development aimed at youth empowerment and national progress, Fahad Shahbaz, the Focal Person for the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Punjab, made a special visit to Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) here Thursday to engage with students and highlight the government's latest initiatives in line with the vision of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing the audience, Fahad Shahbaz reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision of a progressive Pakistan where the youth are seen not just as the future but as active agents of change in the present.

He emphasized that the government of Pakistan is deeply invested in creating avenues for young people to succeed and has introduced a series of initiatives under the PMYP umbrella to provide critical support to students and early-career professionals. He highlighted PM Laptop Scheme, saying it has already enabled thousands of students across Pakistan to access modern educational tools, enhance their research capabilities, and bridge the digital divide that has historically hindered progress in many sectors.

Fahad noted that the world is rapidly moving towards digitalization and that Pakistani youth must be equipped with the knowledge and skills to remain competitive. In this context, he unveiled the Youth’s Digital Hub, a comprehensive online platform that offers a one-stop solution for young Pakistanis to access educational resources, track scholarships suited to their academic interests, explore job opportunities, and learn about government incentive programs.

He further elaborated that the Digital Hub allows students to craft a personalized path toward their careers, aligned with national development priorities and global trends. He encouraged all students to register on the platform and make full use of the tools provided.

In his welcoming address, the Vice Chancellor RMU, Prof.

Muhammad Umer appreciated the government's initiative to prioritize youth empowerment and described it as a timely and much-needed step in the right direction. He emphasized that Rawalpindi Medical University aligns itself with the national vision of equipping the young generation with the tools necessary to thrive in a competitive global landscape.

"The future is in the hands of our youth," he said", and said that it is heartening to see our leadership investing in their capacity building. "We at RMU are fully committed to leaving no stone unturned in supporting our students through innovative programs and sustained guidance for lifelong success," the VC said.

He further praised the PMYP for playing a critical role in enabling young people to transform their ambitions into achievements. He expressed pride in RMU’s ongoing projects in energy conservation, environmental protection, and rainwater harvesting, which, he noted, align with national and global sustainability goals.

"These initiatives" , he added, "not only empower students academically but also socially and environmentally, molding them into well-rounded contributors to national progress".

Later, the focal person also conducted an open question and answer session, giving students the opportunity to directly interact with the PMYP leadership and voice their queries and suggestions. The session proved to be both enlightening and encouraging, as students expressed appreciation for the government’s proactive engagement and offered thoughtful suggestions on how to make such programs even more effective.

Many students and faculty members expressed hope that such interactive engagements would continue on a regular basis.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the university campus, Fahad Shahbaz was warmly welcomed by the Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, senior faculty members.