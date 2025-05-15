Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree

Punjab Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Muzaffar Khan Sial on Thursday visited the ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi and Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Punjab Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Muzaffar Khan Sial on Thursday visited the ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi and Murree.

He inspected the swimming pool, badminton and table tennis courts, gym and hostel built for players coming from other cities at the Rawalpindi Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex.

He was accompanied by Project Director PMU Sports board Punjab Qaiser Raza and Deputy Project Director Aizaz Shirazi, -Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Waheed Ahmed, District Sports Officer Shams Tauhid Abbasi, Abdul Rauf, Muhammad Sajid and Haleem Butt.

Secretary Sports Sial also reviewed work on various ongoing projects at the Liaquat Bagh Mini Sports Complex and announced the renovation of badminton and table tennis halls.

He directed the sports officers to provide the best facilities to the players.

Later, Muzaffar Khan Sial visited the Shehbaz Sharif Sports Complex and inspected its multi-sports hall, besides reviewing work on the gym and other projects.

He also visited the Dhobi Ghat Football Ground in Murree to review the ongoing development work there.

Secretary Sial in his remarks said on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the best sports facilities were being provided to the youth of province.

The first objective of the Punjab Government, he said, was to bring the youth to the sports fields and work was underway for that round the clock.

He said that a swimming pool had been constructed in the Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex to promote water games in Rawalpindi.