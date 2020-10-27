70 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz fined 70 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded nine others in various police stations during the last week

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz fined 70 smoke emitting vehicles and impounded nine others in various police stations during the last week.

The secretary along with his team checked public transport on various routes and found 70 vehicles emitting smoke.He imposed a fine amounting to Rs51,250 to the violators, a spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday.