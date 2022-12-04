7,000 policemen performs security duty for Pak England cricket series

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem on Sunday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and reviewed the security arrangements for Pak-England cricket series.

According to a police spokesman, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SP Rawal, SP Saddar, SP Security, and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The CPO while reviewing the arrangements also visited the entry gates, parking, adjoining areas, markets, and different other important places.

He directed the senior officers to personally check the duty points and brief the personnel on duty.

Around 7,000 officers of Rawalpindi Police were performing security duties whereas 432 traffic police wardens were deployed to maintain the flow of traffic.

Special teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force were also patrolling around the stadium.

CPO said all measures are being taken to ensure foolproof security of cricket teams, matches, and cricket lovers.

He said the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan is a happy moment for all.