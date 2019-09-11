71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed today. Various events were held to mark the day. Quran Khwani was held for the departed soul by various organizations.

A book exhibition on the life of Quaid-e-Azam was held at Central library Bahawalpur. Schools organized programs to mark the day and enlighten the young generation about the life of Quaid-e-Azam.