UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

71st Death Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam Observed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed today. Various events were held to mark the day. Quran Khwani was held for the departed soul by various organizations. A book exhibition on the life of Quaid-e-Azam was held at Central Library Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed today. Various events were held to mark the day. Quran Khwani was held for the departed soul by various organizations.

A book exhibition on the life of Quaid-e-Azam was held at Central library Bahawalpur. Schools organized programs to mark the day and enlighten the young generation about the life of Quaid-e-Azam.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Jinnah Young Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Abolishes Parliamentary Immuni ..

4 minutes ago

9/11 First Responders Face Rare Diseases, No Accou ..

4 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

2 minutes ago

IGP applauds police officials for security arrange ..

2 minutes ago

Merchandize trade deficit shrinks 32.96 % in July

2 minutes ago

Office of Venezuela's PDVSA Oil Company Opened in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.