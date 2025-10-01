Open Menu

72 Professional Beggars Rounded Up In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 09:05 PM

72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

The Police arrested 72 professional beggars during the last 24 hours as part of an ongoing crackdown launched on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Police arrested 72 professional beggars during the last 24 hours as part of an ongoing crackdown launched on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.

According to a police spokesman, those taken into custody included 48 men, 21 women and three transgender persons.

With the latest action, a total of 156 beggars have been rounded up in the city during the past two days.

Special squads have been constituted to carry out the drive, while strict monitoring is being ensured at busy roads and thoroughfares to curb the nuisance of begging.

The spokesman said the campaign against professional beggars would continue in line with the vision of the Punjab chief minister.

Recent Stories

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ fam ..

KP govt distributes plots to police martyrs’ families

8 minutes ago
 Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

Eight held in Rawalpindi for drugs, liquor & arms

8 minutes ago
 72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

72 professional beggars rounded up in Rawalpindi

8 minutes ago
 China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthus ..

China’s 76th National Day celebrated with enthusiasm

6 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operati ..

Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 POs in separate operations

6 minutes ago
 Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Art ..

Cultural Advisor visits Rung School of Music & Arts, assures govt's support for ..

6 minutes ago
Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recom ..

Clemency was granted of Abdul Basit after PM recommendations

6 minutes ago
 Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood- ..

Over 1,000 dead, 275 children lost lives in flood-hit regions: NDMA

6 minutes ago
 PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packi ..

PFA discards over 230kg unsafe snacks, 50 kg packing material, other items in Bu ..

12 minutes ago
 CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

CM felicitates China on 76th National Day

12 minutes ago
 NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms ju ..

NITB, LJCP joined hands to digitally transforms judiciary

14 minutes ago
 Man kills brother, son in Rawat

Man kills brother, son in Rawat

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan