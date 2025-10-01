72 Professional Beggars Rounded Up In Rawalpindi
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 09:05 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Police arrested 72 professional beggars during the last 24 hours as part of an ongoing crackdown launched on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani.
According to a police spokesman, those taken into custody included 48 men, 21 women and three transgender persons.
With the latest action, a total of 156 beggars have been rounded up in the city during the past two days.
Special squads have been constituted to carry out the drive, while strict monitoring is being ensured at busy roads and thoroughfares to curb the nuisance of begging.
The spokesman said the campaign against professional beggars would continue in line with the vision of the Punjab chief minister.
