PFA Discards Over 230kg Unsafe Snacks, 50 Kg Packing Material, Other Items In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 09:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued crackdown on substandard food businesses and discarded over 230 kilograms of poor quality snacks, 50 kilograms counterfeit packaging material and other items during raid in Burewala.

During the inspection, the PFA team unearthed serious violations of hygiene and food safety standards at several food outlets.

A local hotel was fined Rs. 40,000 for using rotten and spoiled vegetables in food preparation.

A snacks production unit was penalized with a Rs. 40,000 fine for using low-quality oil and unauthorized (fake) packaging materials.

The team confiscated and destroyed 230 kilograms of substandard snacks and 50 kilograms of counterfeit packaging.

A wholesale store was fined Rs. 35,000 after expired food items were found at the premises.

In total, the PFA imposed fines amounting to Rs. 115,000 on three different food points.

Speaking on the operation, Director General Punjab Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed, said that large-scale operation was underway against those endangering public health.

