Man kills brother, son in Rawat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A man on Wednesday shot dead his brother and son in the jurisdiction of the Rawat Police Station.

The suspect was taken into custody after City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the incident and sought a report from Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said.

He said the Rawat Police had collected evidence from the scene and shifted the bodies to hospital for post-mortem.

CPO Hamdani directed SP Saddar to expedite the investigation and ensure that all legal requirements are fulfilled to secure exemplary punishment for the accused.

The motive for the double murder was being ascertained, the spokesperson added.